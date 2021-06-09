BJP MLA demands ban on madarsa operations in Bihar

Patna: A day after the explosion in a madarsa in Banka district, BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur demanded that such educational institutions should be banned across the state.

"Madarsas are meant to provide the education of terrorism in Bihar. Hence, we have demanded a ban on such institutions in Bihar," Thakur said.

The statement of the BJP legislator came at a time when educational institutions are shut due to the pandemic in the state. On Tuesday, an explosion occurred in the madarsa. The intensity of the explosion was such that the entire building collapsed to the ground. As the madarsa was shut due to the coronavirus no casualty has been reported.

"I want a thorough investigation into the incident to ascertain under what circumstance the explosion took place in it," Thakur said.

Thakur is known for making controversial statements in the past. Earlier, he had alleged that the minority community is responsible for harassing Dalits in Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Purnea, Katihar, Jamui, Gopalganj.

—IANS