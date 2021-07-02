BJP Mahila Morcha will agitate if atrocities continue in Bengal: Rajya Sabha MP Goswami

New Delhi: BJP Mahila Morcha will launch an agitation if atrocities and violation of fundamental rights continue to take place in West Bengal, said Rajya Sabha MP Indu Bala Goswami on Thursday.





Goswami alleged that the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is violating the fundamental rights of the people in the state.





Briefing mediapersons, the BJP Mahila Morcha General Secretary said, "Mamata Banerjee is also a woman. She is fortunate that her government has come to power in Bengal, although she herself did not win. Her government is violating fundamental rights. Mahila Morcha condemns it. And if the atrocities continue like this, then Mahila Morcha will be forced to launch an agitation."





Asked about what will be the role of Mahila Morcha in the upcoming elections in five states, Goswami said, "The Mahila Morcha of Bharatiya Janata Party has played a leading role whenever there is a need. And, in the coming time also it will play a pivotal role."





She further hailed women frontline workers for their dedicated service towards the nation in the testing times of COVID.





"Whether the ASHA workers, nurses, doctors, police, or women in other departments, all worked hard during the COVID pandemic. It was mostly the Anganwadi workers who have served in rural areas during the COVID pandemic. For their contribution during the COVID pandemic, the BJP Mahila Morcha will honour these women in every state on the day of Rakshabandhan on August 22," stated Goswami.





She said Mahila Morcha will also play an important role in accomplishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Atma Nirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). "The BJP Mahila Morcha will honour the families of freedom fighters. We will visit schools to share the stories of freedom fighters with children," Goswami said. (ANI)



