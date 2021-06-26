BJP appoints new chiefs of its Assam, Manipur units

Top
 The Hawk |  26 Jun 2021 11:38 AM GMT

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday named Bhabesh Kalita and Sharda Devi as presidents of its Assam and Manipur units respectively.


The appointments were made by BJP national president JP Nadda and come into immediate effect, party general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement.


Kalita, who is a sitting MLA in the Assam assembly, will replace Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who became a minister in the newly-formed government in the state led by Himanta Biswa Sarma.


The BJP had won the recently held assembly polls in Assam.


The party has also changed its state unit head for Manipur, which is going to polls next year.


Sharda Devi will succeed Saikhom Tikendra Singh, who succumbed to COVID-19 last month.

—PTI

Updated : 26 Jun 2021 11:38 AM GMT
