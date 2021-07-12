Farce Is Reality, BJP Gapes

New Delhi (The Hawk): Farce is sheer reality in West Bengal, gapes wonder struck BJP that even now is day dreaming the state in their pocket or that is how their state leadership in the state headed by Suvendu Roy, Dilip Ghosh etc are making them understand in Delhi. They too are mighty bowled by that. Even Governor Jagdip Dhankar, who refuses to be resigned to the fact that TMC is ruling party in the state 3 times in row despite his stiffest opposition(s) to that, is now sheer stunned into utmost silence in the sense, his all repeated day in, day out vociferous unfounded allegations about all round, all level misgovernance, maladministration, rampant violence, non-compliance with rules, gross/individual all round violations, non-adhetence to governmental schemes in West Bengal have fallen flat on ground. And now to add 100% refined salt --- for immediate multiple effects in all spheres --- Mamata Banerjee Government has appointed BJP MLA but Trinamul Congress near-President Mukul Roy as West Bengal Public Accounts Committee Chairman, technically right. But no also. How? Mukul Roy is BJP MLA but not a BJP member but TMC member. In other words, he continues with his BJP MLAship. BJP leadership has repeatedly been forcing him to resign his MLAship as he is no more a BJP member and he has been chosen as BJP MLA. Morally, anti defection rules wise, he should resign. But then, big deal, say TMC insiders, innumerable cases in the country now are there from "remote" --- though not so really, factually --- N-E to "mainstream" --- so called, truly --- states where the BJP has violated anti defection rules repeatedly to be in power and are freely continuing there as well, point out TMC high-ups with proper documents.





Further, PAC Chairman should be an Opposition Candidate. Mukul Roy is BJP MLA, that's it. He is an Opposition MLA, after all, point out political observers in the state. Yes, they simultaneously guffaw whole heartedly saying "BJP ko mirchi lage to Trinamul Congress kya kare...ghoomte raho...jhal-moori jamkar khao".



