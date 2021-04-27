Top
Home > India News > Battle against Covid, not Congress: Rahul Gandhi

 The Hawk |  27 April 2021 2:29 PM GMT

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "The Modi government must realise that the battle is against Covid, it is not against the Congress or other political opponents."

The Congress has alleged that the government has mishandled the whole issue and the patients are being denied treatment and there is shortage of oxygen beds and essential medicine.

The party said it has set up control room to coordinate with PCC control rooms and provide assistance and relief to the people infected with coronavirus. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed four persons to man the control room. They are Manish Chatrath, Ajoy Kumar, Pawan Khera and Gurdeep Singh Sappal.

The Congress statement said, this group of four persons will coordinate the relief activities of various state control rooms.—IANS

