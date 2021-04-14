President, PM stress to imbibe Babasaheb's ideals

New Delhi: Paying tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed on the need to imbibe his ideals in the conduct of each Indian.

"Tribute to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, on his birth anniversary. He waged a lifelong struggle to create an equitable society. Today, by taking a lesson from his life and thoughts, we take a resolution to adopt his principles in our conduct," President tweeted in Hindi.

The Prime Minister said that Babasaheb's struggle to bring the deprived section into the mainstream will remain an example for generations to come.



Bowing to the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti, the Prime Minister tweeted, "His struggle to bring the deprived section into the mainstream will remain an example for generations to come".

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

--IANS