'Ayodhya by and for every Indian': PM at meet with Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the Ayodhya development plan and asserted that the temple town in Uttar Pradesh should manifest the "finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations", according to government sources.

Speaking at a virtual meeting, which was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi described Ayodhya as a city that is etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian.

"Ayodhya should manifest the finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations," the prime minister was quoted by a government source as saying at the meeting.





Noting that Ayodhya is both spiritual and sublime, Modi said the human ethos of the city must be matched by futuristic infrastructure, which is beneficial for everyone including tourists and pilgrims, according to the sources.





The coming generations should feel the desire to visit Ayodhya at least once in their lifetime, Modi was quoted as saying.





The prime minister said that the way Lord Ram had the ability to bring people together, the development works of Ayodhya should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, especially the youth.





He also called for the skills of talented youngsters to be leveraged in this development of the city, the sources said.





—PTI

