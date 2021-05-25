At 1.96 Lakh Cases, Daily New Cases falls below 2 Lakh mark after 40 Days

Active Caseload declines to 25,86,782

Daily Positivity Rate currently at 9.54%



Nearly 20 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive



12.82 Lakh Vaccination Doses administered for 18-44 age group in last 24 hours; highest since 1st May 2021



New Delhi (The Hawk): In encouraging signs to India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the Daily New Cases have fallen below 2 Lakh to a level seen 40 days before (Daily new cases were 1,84,372 on 14th April 2021). 1,96,427 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Cumulatively, the Active Caseload has also now reduced to 25,86,782. Active Cases have decreased since its last peak on 10th May 2021. A net decline of 1,33,934 is witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 9.60% of the country's total Positive Cases.



India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 12th consecutive day. 3,26,850 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.



India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,40,54,861 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 89.26%.

A total of 20,58,112 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 33,25,94,176 tests have been done so far. The Daily Positivity rate has reduced and now stands at 9.54% today.



A total of 19,85,38,999 vaccine doses have been administered through 28,41,151 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 97,79,304 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 67,18,723HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,50,79,964 FLWs (1stdose), 83,55,982 FLWs (2nddose), 1,19,11,759 beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1stdose), 6,15,48,484 (1stdose) and 99,15,278 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,69,15,863 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,83,13,642 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

