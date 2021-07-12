Ashwini Kumar Choubey takes charge as Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change

























New Delhi (The Hawk): Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey assumed his charge as Minister of State of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in New Delhi today. He was welcomed by Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Shri R.P. Gupta and other senior officials of the Ministry.

Shri Choubey before assuming charge, planted a tree sapling at the premises of Environment Ministry.

Speaking with the media on the occasion, the Minister thanked the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for giving the responsibility and said that in the last seven years the Environment Ministry has done many unprecedented works and emphasised that increasing the forest cover further would be a priority area.