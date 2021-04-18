Kejriwal speaks to Shah, seeks help amid rising Covid cases

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on phone and told him about the critical situation of rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

He said, "I have spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah today on phone and requested for supply of Oxygen, beds and other facilities required at this critical situation."Chief Minister told the press that very few ICU beds are available in Delhi Government hospitals.

"We need beds and oxygen supply immediately. Delhi Govt will provide 6,000 beds in next 3 days. Many schools and sports complexes and other Government buildings will be converted into Covid care centres," Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal said that he has requested the Centre to provide more ICU beds in Government-run hospitals to cope up with the increasing number of patients.



On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister had said that health system has a certain limit and so has Delhi also.



Delhi recorded over 24,000 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours with positivity rate rising fast. It registered over 24,000 cases on Friday and over 19,500 on Thursday, the health bulletin figures showed.



—IANS

