Top
Home > India News > Armed robbers loot Rs 6 lakh from bank in J&Ks Baramulla

Armed robbers loot Rs 6 lakh from bank in J&K's Baramulla

 The Hawk |  22 April 2021 3:28 PM GMT

Armed robbers loot Rs 6 lakh from bank in J&Ks Baramulla
X

Srinagar: Armed robbers looted Rs 6 lakhs from a branch of the J&K Bank in Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

Police sources said armed robbers targeted the Sherabad Khour branch of J&K Bank in Pattan tehsil of Baramulla.

"The bank guard sustained an injury on his hand during a scuffle with the robbers.

"Initial reports indicate they have looted Rs 6 lakh from the bank before escaping in a car. They also decamped with the 12 bore gun of the bank guard," a source said.

An alert has been sounded to hunt down the robbers, and police has reached the spot to ascertain facts, the sources added.

--IANS

Updated : 22 April 2021 3:28 PM GMT
Tags:    Armed robbers   bank   J&K's Baramulla   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X