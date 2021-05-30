Anurag Thakur for capacity building in wake of possible third wave of COVID-19

Hamirpur (HP): Union Minister of State for Finance and corporate affairs, Anurag Thakur has exhorted the need for capacity building in all the medical institutions of the state in wake of the possible third wave of coronavirus in the country and Himachal Pradesh in particular.

At a review meeting of the COVID-19 that was held here Saturday evening through video conferencing Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur said that in this era of the Covid-19 epidemic, the best efforts have been done so far to provide all possible treatment and facilities to the infected people due to the collective efforts of the Central and State Government. All the Deputy Commissioners and CMO's of the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency attended the review meeting.

Thakur said that India was the second country in the world, where the Covid-19 vaccination campaign was being conducted much better than other countries and about 220 crore doses of vaccines have been given in the country so far.

He maintained that apart from the efforts of the Center and the State, he is personally striving to provide assistance in accordance with the needs of the Hamirpur Parliamentary constituency.

The objective of today's meeting was to review the proper use of the goods made available in the first two phases of the virus.

He said that keeping the Hamirpur district in the center, 700 beds were working towards preparing an oxygen bank for oxygen availability. Three PSA oxygen plants have been provided in this parliamentary constituency and one of them at the Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur. The machinery of the plant, etc., has reached here and will be made operational soon.

He also urged other concerned Deputy Commissioners to complete all the formalities in setting up these plants on a war footing, so that the needy could get the benefit immediately.

The minister said that as an aid to the next phase, he was trying to supply more oxygen cylinders and concentrators, etc. to the Parliamentary constituency, so that 300 additional beds can be made oxygen-rich. This material will be made available before 7 June. Out of these, about 50 oxygen cylinders are being sent to Hamirpur district.

He said that in the first phase, five thousand three-ply masks, 300 N-95 masks, two thousand globs, 100 face shields, 400 PPE kits, 150 oxygen masks, 100 NRMs, 50 pulse oximeters, and 100 regulators have been sent to Hamirpur district. In addition, 144 sanitizers, 200 N-95 masks, 1500 three-ply masks, 200 globs, 50 face shields, and three thermal scanners have been provided to the police department separately.

He urged all the Deputy Commissioners to pay more attention to capacity building in view of the prospects of the third wave of Covid-19 epidemic and also work towards the potential need and training of health workers providing other services including ventilator facility.

Thakur said," If the third wave comes in the future, then what kind of preparations should we have, also focus seriously on this action plan".

Anurag Thakur said that to make people aware of this epidemic, a massive awareness campaign should be carried out and includes various stakeholders from social media to panchayat representatives.

"In addition to precautions to prevent epidemics, prepare materials to make them aware of vaccination, sample testing, and isolation. Make people aware of their food habits and measures to increase their immunity", he said.

Deputy Commissioner Debashweta Banik gave information about the current status of the Covid-19 epidemic in Hamirpur district and steps are taken for its prevention and management.

