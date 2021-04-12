Directions from Andhra HC for inquiry was not warranted: SC on retd Justice V Eswaraiah case

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Monday in its judgment said that the directions from the Andhra Pradesh High Court for an inquiry was not warranted in Justice (Retired) V Eswaraiah case.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan passed the verdict after hearing a plea filed by a former judge, Justice V Eswaraiah against the Andhra Pradesh High Court's directions to conduct an enquiry into his secretly recorded conversation with a suspended district munsiff magistrate, about a sitting top court's judgment and then chief justice.

The Apex Court in its verdict today said that the Andhra Pradesh High Court ought not to have passed any orders, except on the question of maintainability of the PIL.

"We are not making any comments on merit. It is for the High Court to consider the matter," the top court said in its verdict.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had in its order directed for an inquiry on the allegations of "conspiracy against judiciary", against Justice (Retd) Eswaraiah.

Then, Justice (Retired) Eswaraiah subsequently knocked on the doors of the Apex Court challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court order. (ANI)