Amid infighting in Punjab Cong, CM to meet panel on Tuesday

New Delhi: Amid escalated infighting in the Punjab Congress, chief minister Amarinder Singh has arrived in Delhi and is scheduled to meet the party panel on Tuesday.

The panel is headed by leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and Harish Rawat and JP Aggarwal are its members.

The meeting gains significance after disgruntled leader Navjot Singh Sidhu once again opened front against the chief minister. Sidhu has reportedly said that he is not a 'show piece' to be used in elections.

The Congress panel has been authorised to resolve the issue without alienating any of the factions in the state.

The Congress panel constituted to resolve factionalism in the Punjab unit, submitted its report to party interim President Sonia Gandhi on June 10.

Sources said the panel has not recommended the removal of the chief minister and Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to lead the party in the next elections. Instead, a slew of reforms have been suggested in the party state unit.

While the fate of Navjot Singh Sidhu is still not clear, sources said the panel wants his rehabilitation in the Punjab cabinet. Amarinder Singh is averse to Sidhu being elevated to the post of deputy CM but is ready to accommodate him in the cabinet, sources said.

The panel had met all the stakeholders in the party including chief minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

