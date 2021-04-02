Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Bhinder takes charge of SW Command

Jaipur: Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder, AVSM, VSM has taken over the reins of the Sapta Shakti command at a solemn ceremony at Jaipur paying rich tributes to the martyrs at the Prerna Sthal, confirmed Lt Col Amitabh Sharma, PRO Defence, Rajasthan.

He has commanded an Armoured Brigade, an Armoured Division and a Strike Corps on the Western Front. He was Deputy Chief of Army Staff (IS&C) at Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) New Delhi, prior to taking over the reins of Sapta Shakti Command, Lt Col Sharma said.

Assuming command on Thursday, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief exhorted all ranks to be operationally prepared to meet the multifaceted security challenges facing the country. He extended his greetings to all Ranks, Veer Naris, Veterans, Civil Defence employees of Sapta Shakti Command and their family members.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lieutenant General Alok Kler, PVSM, VSM, ADCA relinquished charge of Jaipur-based Sapta Shakti Command. On the occasion, the General Officer paid tributes to the Bravehearts at the Prerna Sthal.

A third generation Army officer, General Kler was commissioned in the Armoured Corps in 1982 and had an illustrious professional career spanning over 40 years of his life in uniform and has been known for his leadership qualities, dynamism and passion for adventure.

During his tenure, the Sapta Shakti Command scaled even higher standards of operational readiness as also responded very robustly to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

General Kler cycled from Delhi to Jaipur in September 2019 to take over the reins of Sapta Shakti Command.

On relinquishing Command, Lt Gen Alok Kler extended his warmest greetings to all ranks of Sapta Shakti Command, Veer Naris, Veterans, Civil Defence Employees, their family members and media fraternity.

—IANS