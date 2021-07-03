322 airmen trainees pass out from Bengaluru IAF base

Bengaluru: As many as 322 airmen trainees have passed out from the Indian Air Force (IAF) station here on completing their training.





"The 322 airmen staged an impressive passing out parade at the air force training institute and was reviewed by Air Commodore N.K. Nair, Air Officer Commanding," the defence ministry said in a statement here.





The airmen were equipped with future warfare, which will be short and intense, through e-learning and practical training during the course.





Nair on Friday presented trophies to the best in trade to leading aircraftsmen Abhishek Rathee, Avinash Kumar and Atul Babasaheb. Kumar also bagged the best all-rounder trophy on the occasion.





Commending the airmen trainees, Nair said the country had reposed trust in them to guard the nation and stressed on the need to utilise the training in pursuit of excellence in their roles.





