Major changes in IAF top brass, Chaudhari appointed as Vice Chief

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force will see a number of changes at the top as Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari has been appointed as the next Vice Chief of Air Staff in the Air headquarters.

Two new commander-in-chiefs would also be moving for their new assignments as Director General Air Operations. Air Marshal Ballabha Radha Krishna would be succeeding Chaudhari at the Western Command in Delhi while Air Marshal RJ Duckworth would be taking charge of the Central Air Command in Prayagraj.



Chaudhari will replace incumbent Air Marshal HS Arora who will superannuate on June 30. Chaudhari has presently commanding the Western Air Command which is also known as the sword arm of the force as it handles the sensitive borders with both Pakistan and China in sensitive areas.

Chaudhari is taking over as vice chief when the IAF has been deployed for over a year in the eastern Ladakh region.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on December 29, 1982.

In a distinguished career spanning nearly 38 years, Chaudhari has flown a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft in the inventory of IAF. He has a flying experience of more than 3,800 hours, including operational flying on MiG-21, MiG-23 MF, MiG 29 and Su-30 MKI fighter jets.

Air Marshal Chaudhari held numerous important positions. He was the commanding officer of a frontline fighter squadron and has also commanded a frontline fighter base. As an Air Marshal, he held the position of Deputy Chief of the Air Staff. (ANI)