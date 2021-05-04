AIADMK alleges DMK men vandalized Amma Canteen

Chennai: The AIADMK tweeted a video of three men and a boy removing banners kept at the Amma Canteen - the subsidised canteen launched by AIADMK government where idli is priced at Re 1 and plate of sambar rice is priced at Rs 5.

The AIADMK also alleged that the workers at the canteen were assaulted.

Three women were also seen in the video standing silently the happenings.

The AIADMK led alliance had campaigned that law and order will be a casualty if DMK comes to power and there will be land grabbing and other issues.

Two years back DMK men had assaulted officials at a restaurant here for not serving them biryani free. Later Stalin visited the outlet and consoled the staff there.

Condemning the DMK men's act at the Amma Canteen, AMMK leader T.T.V.Dhinakaran said it is painful to see such things happening at an outlet where poor people eat.

He also said the DMK men have started their unlawful acts even before the party has assumed power in the state and it is worrisome as to what kind of acts they would indulge in next.

PMK Founder S.Ramadoss condemning the act also demanded action against the persons involved in that.—IANS