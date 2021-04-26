About Rs. 8,180 Crores already transferred directly into Punjab farmers' account

New Delhi (The Hawk): For the first time, farmers of Punjab have started receiving payments directly into their bank accounts against sale of their Wheat crop. About Rs 8,180 crore has already been transferred directly into Punjab farmers' account.

In the ongoing Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2021-22, Government of India is continuing to procure Rabi crops at MSP from farmers as per existing Price Support Scheme.

Wheat procurement is going on at brisk pace in the procuring States & UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other States with purchase of over 222.33 LMT up to 25th April 2021 against 77.57 LMT during corresponding period of last year.

Out of the total purchase of 222.33 LMT, major contribution has been made by Punjab- 84.15 LMT (37.8%), Haryana- 71.76 LMT (32.27%) and Madhya Pradesh -51.57 LMT (23.2%) of total procurement up to 25th April, 2021.

About 21.17 Lakh Wheat farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement Operations with MSP value of about Rs. 43,912 Crore.

Up to 25th April 2021, about Rs 8,180 crore in Punjab and about Rs 4,668 crore in Haryana has been transferred directly into farmers' account.

This year, a new chapter has been added in the history of public procurement when Haryana and Punjab also switched from indirect payment of MSP to direct online transfer of benefits to farmers' bank account by all the procuring agencies as per direction of GOI, which is being rejoiced by the farmers of Punjab/Haryana as for the first time they are receiving direct benefits against sale of their hard toiled crops without any delay and cuts under "One Nation, One MSP, One DBT".