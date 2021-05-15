4.9L Remdesivir vials, 19 foreign oxygen plants delivered to states

New Delhi: Nearly 4.9 lakh Remdesivir vials, 11,000 Oxygen Concentrators, more than 13,000 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants and over 6,800 ventilators received from abroad as medical Covid aid have been dispatched to the states so far, the government said on Saturday.

These medical relief materials were received from various foreign countries between April 27 and May 14.

Major consignments received on Thursday and Friday from the US, Italy, Canada, South Korea, Oman, British Oxygen Co. (UK), Koharu 3SP (Japan) and Gilead (US) include Remdesivir (68,810), Tocilizumab (1,000), ventilators or BiPAP or CPAP (338), oxygen cylinders (900) and oxygen concentrators (157).

A Coordination Cell has been set up in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign Covid relief material. This Cell started functioning from April 26. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2 this year.

--IANS