100th Oxygen Express of Indian Railways delivers relief

New Delhi (The Hawk): Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered nearly 6260 MT of LMO in more than 396 tankers to various states across the country.



Yesterday Oxygen Expresses delivered nearly 800 MT of LMO to the Nation.

100 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States.

It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.

Till the time of this release, 407 MT of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1680 MT in UP, 360 MT in MP, 939 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 120 MT in Karnataka and more than 2404 MT in Delhi.

First Oxygen Express to Uttarakhand is reached last night with 120 MT of Oxygen from Tatanagar in Jharkhand.

Oxygen Express to Pune also reached with 55 MT of Oxygen from Angul (Odisha) late last night.

Running of new Oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night.