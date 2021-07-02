Uniformity in applicability of levying GST on lawyers and other professionals required

Presently lawyers are exempted from being under purview of Goods and Service Tax (GST), while other professionals including consultants in various fields with gross receipt more than rupees twenty lakh come under purview of GST. However ultimately GST-burden on fees charged by consultants fall on those availing consultancy because consultants issue GST bills to their clients levying 18-percent GST.

This discrimination between lawyers and other professionals is unfair. Either professionals other than lawyers should also not come under purview of GST, or lawyers with gross receipts exceeding rupees twenty lakhs should also be under purview of GST. Furthermore, over-excessive GST-rate of 18-percent on service-sector should be reduced in slab of 12-percent. Reduction in revenue because of reducing GST from 18-percent to 12-percent can be compensated by removing Input-Tax-Credit (ITC) on service sector except those paid by consultants including lawyers to their juniors or sub-ordinates. It will avoid GST-evasion by claiming false ITC by professionals through unused GST invoices. It is to be noted that previously allowed ITC on car-expenses is now not allowed under GST system.

—The Hawk Features

