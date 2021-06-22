The Success Story of Girls' Residential Schools

In the immediate post-independence phase, as revealed from the perusal of the first four five-year[1]plans, the establishment of hostels emerged as a strategy to improve the educational indicators among the socially and economically marginalised groups such as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) largely through schemes under the Department of Social Welfare, Department of Tribal Welfare and Department of Women and Child Development. The rationale came not only from the need for covering the living costs and making it possible to have access to physical, residential space and food in order to be able access the schooling facilities but also from the need for providing a conducive environment for education where these children are not expected to participate in work and other chores. However, it was the Mahila Shikshan Kendra programme of Mahila Samakhya, a State sponsored women empowerment programme, and the initiatives from among the NGOs, particularly from the 1980s onwards, that brought residential schooling as an appropriate strategy for education and empowerment of girls and women from disadvantaged communities. Although there is no definite policy on residential schooling in general or for girls in particular, several residential schooling strategies exist for girls in the public school system in India. There also exist certain small-scale residential schooling strategies outside the State sector, funded either through public funds or other avenues. While a few of these have some inter-linkages, many have evolved independently of each other drawing their rationales from a variety of experiences within and outside the country. The information on the performance of these schemes / programmes / initiatives remains uneven, isolated and sporadic.

Major schemes funded by the union government include Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya funded mainly by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, and Ashram Schools and Eklavya Model Residential Schools funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. In addition, both the union and a number of state governments have grants[1]in-aid schemes to support exclusive schools for ST or SC children known generally as ashram schools. Several other non-fee-charging residential schools source their funding from development/philanthropic sources. Barring some isolated small initiatives, Mahila Samakhya run Mahila Shikshan Kendras started as part of Mahila Samakhya under the Ministry of Human Resources Development, with presence in a number of states, can be termed as one of the first major accelerated learning programme that focussed on women/girls keeping the gender concerns as the central theme. This and other similar programmes such as Lok Jhumbish's Balika Shikshan Shivirs in Rajasthan, M.V.Foundation's residential bridge courses for girls in Andhra Pradesh, and Udaan - a CARE-India initiative for out of school girls in the age group 9-14 years, has been the major models that informed the design of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, which started in 2004-05 as a pan Indian residential scheme for upper primary schooling of girls. Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, meant for educationally backward, low-female-literacy blocks is perceived as a major policy response to the issue of girls' dropout after primary education. As against Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, the genesis of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, started during 1980s, can be traced to the high-fee-charging residential schools catering to both boys and girls from elite sections of the society modelled after British boarding schools of the colonial era. The policy goal was to provide the same opportunity for excellence to rural boys and girls by opening one well-endowed residential school to each district in the country. Eklavya Model Residential School is also modelled after Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya though located in tribal areas. Structured after some similar initiatives and the oldest of all, the ashram school model was adopted as a policy soon after independence, to promote formal schooling among Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The rationales were both economic: covering living as well as accessing costs, and social: taking children away from their contexts which were not conducive to meet the demands of formal schooling per se.









At present, there are comprehensive policies on residential schools but certainly not backed by any clear thought, rationale and co-ordinated efforts at the Central and State level. Different schemes emerged at different points of time in history and followed a different trajectory of evolution. It is important to take a look, review, reflect and develop a comprehensive policy based on a clear conceptual framework and a vision that directs all initiatives. The policy should also be able to provide clear pointers towards essential elements and non-negotiable features of any residential schooling programme: this can then act as a guide for the state and private players and help in developing their schemes and initiatives accordingly. The vision on residential schools in India must take gender, and other equity concerns in addition to the issue of efficiency and effectiveness into consideration. Also important will be to break the equity-excellence dichotomy. Presence of a guiding framework that ensures basic rights of students and teachers should not be seen as an effort to homogenise, as widely unequal norms and practices cannot be promoted in the name of diversity. For instance, the presence of universal right to food does not mean everyone has to eat the same food; it ensures that everyone gets adequate food and desired nutrition. Similarly, it is possible to build accountability norms for residential schools such that it ensures a certain degree of equality but also allows the teachers/managers at the school level an agency to act and facilitates independent action. Although some level of cross learning has taken place but in general, the level of sharing and cross learning is low. The teachers and administrators of different kinds of residential schools rarely get together to discuss, share and learn from each other. The presence of formal mechanisms for facilitating such exercises periodically could help all concerned. Cooperation and exchange of experiences, concerns and solutions can also help in enhancing the influence of these schools operational under various schemes. Schools located close to each other can allow the use of certain facilities to make the use more efficient. A coherent public policy would expect the same rationale to be extended to similar schemes: if residential schooling is viewed as a good policy option to reach girls from deprived communities, the same should be reflected in all State funded schemes. Hence, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas should have higher reservation for girls and within that, for SC, ST and Muslim girls. There is a need to go beyond ensuring participation of these groups, as more privileged among those tend to gain and retain access.

Cross learning can be facilitated across many other levels, sharing of international experiences through appropriate platforms is one such means. The choice of exchange could be preceded with a detailed inquiry and analysis of the programme to determine the relevance. Indian schemes can also benefit by knowing more about Gender Responsive Management practices in the African countries. Kenya's human rights-based approach to promote inclusive and persuasive gender responsive discourse in girls' education could also be a good model for replication. Indian experience also has a lot to offer, as visible from the section on good practices. The future and success of these schools vastly depend on the retention capacity of the management so that the students do not leave their education in mid way for the want of other social obligations and restrictions. The girls especially will have to be provided neat and cleans toilet and drinking water facilities, safe and secured environment to participate well in all the extra-curricular activities as enshrined in the constitution of these schools and an integrated approach which may join teachers, parents and students in a cordial relationship where no body should shy to open up with any one and the problems can be solved at the basic level only. The Government will have to bring attractive policies more like mid-day meals and free uniforms, books, bicycles, laptops so that they may keep the students motivated to achieve better results at every level with the sense of pride and protection of their identity.

—The Hawk Features

