SC should review & tighten its order on govt publicity by banning photos of living personalities

Division Bench of Supreme Court on 13.05.2015 had ordered that photos of President, Prime Minister and Chief Justice of India may only be allowed in government-advertisements. Rather the then Chief Justice of India humbly declined such a privilege and directed that even his photo may not be published in the government-advertisement given for some event in the Supreme Court premises. However Supreme Court decision was reviewed to be liberalised by the same bench on 18.03.2016 allowing photos of Ministers (Central and States), Governors and Chief Ministers also in government-advertisements.

But considering large-scale misuse of public-funds especially during on-going corona-crisis on photo-publicity of political rulers require Supreme Court to once again review its decision now tightening it to the extent that no photos of any living person including even President, Prime Minister or Chief Justice of India may be allowed to be published in any type of government-advertisements. People usually talk about providing such heavy dose of government-advertisements to TV news channels and newspapers is a sort of bribe to give news favouring the state government giving such advertisements. TV channels are repeating same photo-advertisements repeatedly every day, and at times multi-page advertisements including front page appear in newspapers which are published in other states.

Allowing photo-publicity also costs heavily in election-days when hoardings with photos of political rulers are to be covered during election-days. Therefore even printing of photos of living personalities including political rulers should also not be allowed.

—The Hawk Features