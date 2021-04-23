Recovery-proceedings from small defaulters should be stopped till return of normalicy

RTI applications filed by a Mumbai-based Foundation reveal that very negligible amounts are recovered by Banks after accounts are declared Non-Performing-Assets (NPAs). This is because banks are influenced effectively by big defaulters for having a softening recovery-process against them. Big defaulters at times deliberately default and divert borrowed amounts in other names also to purchase assets in India and outside. Very few cases like that of Nirav Modi or Vijay Malaya are published in newspapers, while most other such cases go unnoticed.

On the contrary, small defaulters like including Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) and traders are put to hardest possible recovery-processes by Banks even during on-going corona-crisis despite these small defaulters having very genuine reasons for default including hard-hit trade and industry in corona-crisis. Banks must note that small industrialists and traders in general not able to even recovery money from trade (leave apart profit) for their house-hold expenses. It is indeed regretful that some banks have started toughest recovery-proceedings under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SRFAESI) whereby many small borrowers and their families may even become roofless without any residence in these days of severe-most corona-crisis.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Department of Financial Services (DFS) should direct all banks that proceedings under SRFAESI Act may be stalled at least in cases where residential properties of borrowers may not be vacated in any case. All fresh proceedings initiated on or after 01.04.2021 under SRFAESI Act should be taken back by recalling fresh notices served under SRFAESI Act on or after 01.04.2021. Banks can be advised to settle such secured loans by offering liberal One-Time-Settlement (OTS) schemes which can be say 20-percent or less of original loan-amount without any interest or other charges for loans up to rupees 10 crores on tht lines State Bank of India offered way back in the year 2012.

—The Hawk Features