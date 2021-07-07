RTI online portals of central and all state governments should be uniform

Presently there are only a few departments like Income Tax Department which informs online RTI applicants about disposal of their RTI applications through emails and SMS-alerts. But most public-authorities like banks do not have such a user-friendly practice requiring RTI applicants to again and again go the RTI online portal for checking status of online filed RTI applications. Rather system should be for auto email of RTI responses and orders of First appellate Authority without at all requiring to go to RTI online portal to check status.

Odisha is the worst example with absolutely meaningless and useless online RTI portal which is just a show-piece wherein RTI applicants have to compulsorily send a signed copy of downloaded filled-up form to the concerned public authority along with proof of payment and ID. Otherwise public-authority will not respond even though RTI fees might also be paid on-line and ID proof be uploaded on on-line portal. as compulsory attachments. Central and other states do not have any such mandatory requirement of sending signed copy of the filled-up application with copy of proofs of payment of RTI fees and ID already filed online. RTI online portal of Odisha has limited banks in select-option, and payments are not accepted through credit-cards.

—The Hawk features

