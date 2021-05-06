RSS should hire services of poll-strategist Prashant Kishore

Credibility, nationalist-approach and service-above-self of Rashtriya Sewak Sangh have always been undoubtful with even the then Prime Minister of India (from Congress) in 1960-decade having given unique honoyr to RSS by inviting its contingent in Republic Day parade. Only recently an 85-years old RSS worker chose his own death due to Covid by giving his hospital-bed to a young person because he considered life of youngster was more important than of himself.



Poll-strategist Prashant Kishore, the backbone behind totally unexpected grand victory of TMC in West Bengal assembly-elections by more than two-third majority has proved his worth once again without any doubt. Even in past, he has been poll-strategist for different political parties, and records establish that every time the party having hired professional services of Prashant Kishore has won in different states. He has been a non-political person by his conduct to provide poll-strategic services totally in a professional manner to different political parties.



It will be an ideal combination in larger interest of this ancient nation and its people if RSS approaches Prashant Kishore for being poll-strategist for a party favoured by RSS.



—The Hawk Features