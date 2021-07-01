Relevance of Revenue Stamps

Revenue-stamp is required for receipts of amounts for rupees 5000 or above even though payment is made through banks. This useless colonial practice at times results in signed receipts becoming useless in case gumming of revenue-stamps is not proper, because major portion of signature vanishes in case poorly gummed revenue-stamp is somehow removed from the signed receipt. Union government should do away with requirement of revenue-stamps for any receipt either by cash or through bank. If needed, special receipt-papers printed at Government Security- Printing-Press on lines of stamp-papers may be introduced at cost of say rupees one hundred for heavy transactions of say rupees 50000 and above. But such receipt-papers if introduced should be conveniently available at all post-offices and bank-branches (private and public-sector) apart from other convenient centres by having a sale-commission.

—The Hawk Features





