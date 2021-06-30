Never-ending redevelopment plan of Chandni Chowk has become nuisance for all concerned

Road at Red Fort crossing at Subhash Marg in New Delhi is lying closed in direction from Kashmere Gate to Daryaganj for last several months because of a very small stretch of road at Red Fort crossing as part of Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Programme is not yet complete. Strict-most action needs to be taken against the concerned ones to ensure immediate smooth flow of traffic on both sides of Subhash Marg.

Only one gate out of two separate gates for entry and exit from Subhash Marg to Chandni Chowk is kept open even in night-hours of 9 pm to 9 am when traffic is allowed. Even in day-time both these gates should be operational for allowed vehicles in day-time. Moreover three-wheelers, e-rickshaws and others must not be allowed to block entry and exit gates even in day time for easy movement of allowable vehicles in day-time.

Dr HC Sen Road should be opened on both sides till Bhai Matidass (Fountain) Chowk for complete day for allowing vehicles taking U-turn at Bhai Matidass (Fountain) Chowk and by strict removal of encroachments and unauthorised parking at this important road leading to Chandni Chowk. To prevent vehicles moving into Chandni Chowk, barriers rather than road-blocks should be installed at all roads connected to Chandni Chowk including Dr HC Sen Road, Ramchandra Dehlvi Marg (Esplanade Road), Bhagirath Palace, Dariba, Amin Chand Marg (Nai Sarak), Town Hall and Ballimaran. These barriers can be lifted up at night hours and for emergency movement of vehicles like Fire Brigade, Police Vehicles, Ambulance etc in day-time.

Two religious encroachments out of planned three are yet to be removed or shifted. These should be removed or shifted as per original plan for completion of the long-delayed project.

