RBI should direct complete loan-waivers for business loans

Corona-waves in the year 2020 and 2021 have ruined many small industrialists and traders where they have to struggle hard even for daily needs of their families. Even electricity-bills remain unpaid in many cases. It is regretting, surprising and shocking that some banks have started harsh-most inhuman steps like issuing notice under section 13(2) of Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002 in April 2021 when the nation was going through critical second wave of killer corona with lockdown implemented in many steps even without considering any eviction of self-occupied residential property may make families of borrowers roofless in on-going corona-crisis. However banks may be at liberty to issue such notices after complete return of normalcy.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should direct all banks to withdraw notices under section 13(2) of SARFAESI Act issued on or after 01.04.2021. No loan-account may considered Non-Performing-Assets (NPAs) on or after 01.04.2021 till return of complete normalcy.



Any hard recovery process in respect of bank-loans especially through recovery-agencies may also be stopped till complete return of normalcy. Better is that RBI may direct banks for complete waiver of small loans of upto say rupees ten crores where not even a single rupees is received after 31.03.2020 when the country faced first corona-wave with first lockdown imposed on 23.03.2020. However all those benefitting from above-suggested steps may not be provided any loan from banks or Non-Banking-Financial-Companies (NBFCs). If all such steps are not taken, a dangerous wave of family-suicides may begin like is seen amongst farmers despite the fact that their loans were waived of completely.

—The Hawk Features