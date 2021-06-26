RBI should take over mgt of RBI bonds from private & multinational banks

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had started issuing 8-percent RBI bonds with 6-years maturity in the year 2003. However later these bonds were replaced by 7.75-percent RBI bonds with 7-years maturity. RBI issues these bonds through select public and private sector banks including HDFC Bank. But some time back there was a news-item that China Central Bank had tried to raise its stake in HDFC Bank from .8 percent to 1.1 percent with China Central Bank already holding about 17.5 million shares in HDFC Bank. Even though Indian Government subsequently tightened rules for increasing such stake by neighbouring companies, yet the episode developed a feeling of uncertainty amongst investors in RBI bonds made through HDFC Bank. Presently interest on RBI bonds purchased through HDFC Bank is remitted by HDFC Bank.

RBI should in larger public-interest should take over complete charge of RBI bonds including sending interest to be credited in bank-accounts of investors of RBI bonds directly by RBI itself to remove all types of uncertainty amongst minds of investors in RBI bonds. Rather it will be better if RBI bonds sends new bond-certificates with name of bank deleted which acted as middle-body for investors in RBI bonds.

From now onwards investments in RBI bonds may be accepted only through all branches of all public-sector banks only. There should be provision of auto-renewal in RBI bonds at interest-rate prevailing at time of maturity.

