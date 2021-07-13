RamDas's Ram-Poetry

Actual "Ram" via fluent "Ram-Poetry" from Minister RamDas (Athavale) is now coming out by leaps and bounds 24x7x365 every where in the country wherever he is on "tour". The poet-minister, well-known in Parliament for his all-appreciated on-the-spot coined witty poems on all issues/personalities etc raised in the House, before being a minister, was busy with narrating 'serious poems'. Now the same RamDas as Union Minister has found it "extremely convenient" to evince his real talent, apart from his 'please-all poetry', via his meaningful, teeming Ram-poetry in plethora. Many who have heard them confess, the RamDas-created Ram-Poetry literally evokes "Ram" in them as they want to keep on listening to him on Ram relentlessly. But, yes, simultaneously, RamDas does his ministerial duties to the core as fully required from him, comment those in fully know of goings-on in RamDas affairs.





Athavale, a "toughie" (not physically but intellectually) in his own right/s, say his Republican Party of India (Athavale) insiders, is a "sampoorna" personality fully dedicated to Ram and his benevolence, benediction. Now that he has got a chance to comply with that fully in the national level, he is fully doing so with abundant gusto, say they.

—The Hawk Features













