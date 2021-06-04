Should Rahul G Trust Niret, Nivedit Alva?

Should Rahul Gandhi, more matured than say best of all round matured entities in existence in the planet, trust the Alva Brothers, Niret and Nivedith, and even allow them handling his multiple accounts, IQ, IT, Emails, etc considering his father Rajiv Gandhi's tour plan of 21 May 1991 to Maraimalanagar in Tamil Nadu was cleared by their mother Margaret Alva who, when officially recalled, after enjoying best of facilities in the Congress in the emergency era left the Congress vituperatively attacking his grand mother Indira Gandhi, stayed with Sharad Pawar, rejoined the Congress under magnanimous Rajiv Gandhi's PM tenure, enjoyed VVIP status, but after 1989, when he was electioneering for 1991 Parliament Election campaign, his tour programmes including Maraimalanagar (it resulted in he being bombed...rest history) were OKed by Margaret Alva, incharge of clearing his electioneering tour programs...today the same Margaret Alva's sons, Niret and Nivedith, are Rahul Gandhi's confidants extraordinaire, so to say point blank. How that, only Rahul Gandhi can answer that. Even his "most trusted 24x7 aide/companion/colleague/ advisor Kanishk Singh has no answer to that 'mystery'. However this is true that many close to Rahul Gandhi seriously wonder why he should trust Niret-Nivedith Alva?

—The Hawk Features