Mega-merger of public-sector banks should pave way for banking on all 7 days of the week

Mega-merger of public-sector banks now limiting their number to just 12 from earlier 29 should be utilized in a big banking-reform whereby all the bank-branches may work on all the seven days of the week making not only all the Saturdays and Sundays to be working days for the banks, but even providing banking-services on public holidays also.

Mega merger made anchor banks to merge nearing bank-branches of merged banks resulting in surplus banking-staff. Providing banking-services on all the seven days of the week can effectively utilize services of surplus bank-staff whereby bank-employees can be given two weekly offs by rotation instead of present on all Sundays and two Saturdays of the month. Even public-holidays can also be made banking-days with limited staff by planning in a professional manner by giving some extra bonus to bank-employees coming on duty on a public-holiday

Too many banking-holidays ham business community badly because of heavy loss of interest due to banks having so many holidays. Opening banks on all Saturdays, Sundays and public-holidays will provide customers to avail their banking needs on normal off-days of the banks. It is also time to introduce night-clearing so that all cheques deposited by one hour before daily closure of bank-branches may be cleared by next morning.

