Poll-results of five state-assemblies reveal elimination of Congress

BJP must not feel satisfied that it retained power in Assam and snatched power from Congress in Puducherry. A fine analysis can reveal that BJP won in these two states only because main rival party was Congress. In West Bengal, Tamilnadu and Kerala, BJP and its allies lost badly meaning thereby that voters in general voted for BJP only in preference to Congress. Results in Assam and Puducherry could also be drastically different if some opposition party other than Congress would have challenged BJP. Even anti-incumbency factor could not bring Congress-led alliance back in power in Kerala. It was win of DMK for the willing alliance in Tamilnadu with Congress having no role in victory of the alliance.





In larger national interest not only of its own (BJP) but also of nation, BJP must soften its attitude in politics and governance. Aggressive campaign with apparently full support of Election Commission (refer order of Madras High Court) holding massive rallies and grand road-shows with top guns induced with full power breaking much-required norms required due to corona-pandemic, could not prevent TMC gaining much-more than two-third majority in West Bengal.

Faulty implementation of GST making the system more complicated day-by-day and similar many other aspects of governance affecting day-to-day life of people inducing large scale corruption in the system could make BJP out in future in states where its main rival may be a party other than Congress, thus again pushing the nation in an unstable era of alliance-politics of minority-appeasing, which will be against national and public interest.





BJP in larger national interest should mend its ways in politics and governance with Prime Minister restoring practice of holding press-conferences, and government working on suggestions for improvement with portal www.pgportal.gov.in handling suggestions also.

