Poll parties should follow JMM in voluntary disclosure of contributions received through electoral bonds

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) needs to be complimented for becoming the first political party in India which sue-motto and voluntarily disclosed details of funds received by it through electoral bonds further revealing that it received rupees one crore through electoral bonds from Hindalco Industries Limited. All other political parties should follow the welcome trend set up by JMM which was earlier once upon a time in great notoriety for cash for vote in Lok Sabha even though JMM Parliamentarians at that time saved their skin from charges of corruption because their act for vote in Lok Sabha against cash received was held to be immunized being the act done during Parliamentary proceedings.

Evidently totally opaque Electoral Bonds are nothing but legalized corruption where ruling parties both at the Centre and states can receive huge funds from contributors for getting government-favours. Ideally names of contributors to political parties through Electoral Bonds must be made public both by political parties and Election Commission.

—The Hawk Features