Parsuram Clairvoyance

"Timeless Parsuram (Shiva)" synonymous with just inducted in to Central Ministry Parsuram Paras (Paras is 'touch whatever, it is priceless gold etc') and his "timeless" clairvoyance (acumen, foresight, discernment, telepathy, fore knowledge, sixth sense, premonition et al), observe+assert+swear in unison big number of journalists (including this correspondent), politicians of Bihar cutting across their respective political parties, ideologies. Since 2019, it is known that Paras would "challenge" the then LJP founder now dead Ram Vilas Paswan, his elder brother, and take control of his LJP or Lok Janshakti Party and fully hijack it in his favour. The party's insiders say, if he wanted he would have been easily successful in doing so as it is he who enervated, self abnegated from building up the party from scratch to national level in all perspectives, the topping of it was gobbled by Ram Vilas using his "hoax national relevance"+"hollow grandiose claims". His magniloqence also was not above doubt, so to say.





But Paras remained low profile waiting for his "most opportune time to strike 100% fool proof" on Paswan and usurp LJP in his wraps. The party's insiders also remained with him truly, comment observers, albeit silently. ...Paswan died. His "untested" son Chirag thought he was "Ram Vilas personified being fully 'vilas-bahool' to the hilt" but what he did not heed to was "if hopes, habits are horses, beggars would not ride them, they have to be deserving which he surely is not". So, LJP is history for him as to his "dashing, debonair Sikh-mummy Reena Paswan" who literally called all types of shots when Ram Vilas was alive.





Parsuram is all aware of it and has chosen 'now' to strike like "the real Chanakya". He has won.





He is full fledged cabinet minister now. Out of blues, that too, so to say, conventionally. He already now is flooded with Janta Janardan in plenty signifying he is the real "Lok Janshakti".

—The Hawk Features

