Surely, on to 2024 with now the full fledged Union Council of Ministers as officially appointed by Hon'able Rashtrapati Ramnath Kovind at behest of Pradhan Mantri Narendra Damodardas Modi



with no ruffle of any kind. Senior analysts analyse that the new set of ministers along with the continuing ones + rejig of portfolios have enabled the current ministers already engaged in their ministerial works in their respective ministries after the customary greetings etc. The 'old' and 'new' ministers already are inter mingling among them regarding the issues which are inherently inter connected --- they can't be segregated despite best of efforts like the case of environment, water and so on and thus, inter dependence in the ministries remain --- among many a ministry for obvious reasons.

A quick survey in the ministries revealed all the ministers are intact in their respective seats interacting with their officers on ministry-related numerous issues and categorising them on priority wise starting from "most immediate" onward. Having been fully briefed by the Pradhan Mantri on all types of requirements from them as ministers in their respective ministries, it has become easy for them to function full fledged right from the word 'go'. They are doing so thus.

Many of them already are ready with their staff. Many are due to 'locate' them. They will do so within a few days, comment ministry insiders. There are ruffles that if need for locating 'staff' for them be, the PMO is ready to assist them. They have "ready pack" of such staff, now engaged in their respective ministries.

All this will be evident as hours go by...this is for sure, say analysts and related commentators, the ministers are 'all set' to carry on till next Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

—The Hawk Features