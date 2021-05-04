NPPA mute spectator to extraordinary heavy trade margins on Generic Medicines

Generic medicines are considered to be economical substitute of branded medicines. But it was shocking that extra-heavy trade-margins in Generic Medicines available at wholesale medicine-market Bhagirath Palace of Delhi. A box od 200 tablets of Vogliboz-0.3 tablets marketed by Knoll Healthcare Pvt Ltd with total printed Maximum-Retail-Price MRP of rupees 2000 was available with the distributor at just rupees 250. Likewise a box of 300 tablets of Lipvas-10 (Atorvastatin) manufactured by Cipla Limited with total MRP rupees 1837.20 was available at just rupees 300. Same is case with thousands of medicines manufactured by reputed companies.

Such and other irregularities in pricing and packing of generic and branded medicines were highlighted before Central Information Commission, where NPPA through WP(C) 10366 of 2019 and CM No. 42777 of 2019 challenged the said CIC-verdict dated 01.10.2018 in file-number CIC-NPPAT-2017-152869-BJ recommending (not even directing) a co-ordinated working between NPPA, Department of Pharmaceuticals and Union Ministry of Health-Welfare on public-interest suggestions on pricing and packaging of medicines.

Probe is necessary if there exists some unholy nexus between NPPA and concerned private players which is not making NPPA to direct marketers of Generic Medicines to reduce printed MRP on Generic Medicines which may not be above net total trade-margins of say 30 percent inclusive of distributor, wholesaler and retailer like exists for branded medicines. Extra-ordinary trade-margins running into hundreds of percent leave space for bribery since governments are biggest purchasers of Generic Medicines for their hospitals and dispensaries.

—The Hawk Features