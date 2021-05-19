Where did the NCC, NSS, and all the NGOs lie in the epidemic?

During the Coronavirus epidemic, the Central, State Governments, and the administration are working on their level with promptness. Along with these efforts of the government, many charitable institutions and NGOs across the country are working to make this country successful. To save the lives of more and more people. Where are the scouts of NCC, NSS, who spend billions of rupees annually and who take extra marks in government jobs? Today when the country needs their services, they are sitting at home.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the central, state governments, and the administration are working efficiently on their level. Along with these efforts of the government, many charitable institutions and NGOs across the country are working to make it successful so that the lives of more and more people can be saved from this epidemic in the country. Where are the scouts of NCC, NSS? Those who spend billions of rupees annually and who take extra marks in government jobs. Today, when the country needs their services, they are sitting at home. But you must have seen that in ordinary days, the registered NGOs ie NGOs, who dominate the media world by getting billions of government assistance and propagating their branches from place to place, do not know where to stay during this period.

There is some exception who performed his duty. But the rest did not. How good it would be if these registered NGOs claiming social work from the cities and towns to the taluka level would come forward to help the needy to meet this challenge. If half of these organizations too would have been prepared, then it would have been easier for the country to face this challenge.

Being suspicious of the role played by NGOs during natural or man-made disasters raises the question of their existence. And the role of the administration in this also raises questions about why these billions of grants are served to them every year for free or there are politicians and big houses behind these NGOs. Those who limelight the government as well as to make themselves shine in the headlines. These NGOs tend to add false hands, show false teeth, be photographed, and propagate to raise funds.

All the non-governmental organizations in India, all come up with the idea of setting high values, service, and philanthropy. But behind the scenes, in the fundraising race, they adopt a culture of selfishness and pocket stuffing. Money and service issues tend to be exploited instead of value. Today we also need to highlight these approaches with careful analysis of these NGOs.

Since independence, non-governmental organizations have played an important role in helping the needy in India, providing assistance, and uplifting the socio-economic status of millions of people in the country. However, their role in providing relief during disasters is limited not only to assist but also to reconstructing the destroyed landscape and providing relief while working hand-in-hand with public officials.

At present, about 33 lakh NGOs doing social service are registered in the country and these organizations have received billions of rupees from the Central and State Government. Many of these organizations also get financial help from abroad for their philanthropic work. Who is acquiring a large amount of money from abroad? Most of them do not even file income tax returns and there is no one to take account of them.

The role played by NGOs play an important role in providing relief in natural and man-made disasters. A natural or man-made disaster is a result of natural or man-made causes. Which causes sudden disruption of normal life, causing severe damage to life and property to an extent. Which are insufficient to cope with the available social and economic security mechanisms. In Orissa and other southern parts of India, it is found that NGOs focus on sector-specific issues like livelihoods, community organization, community wealth creation.

But the non-involvement of NGOs to deal with natural or man-made disasters is a big question. It is now difficult to know whether an organization wants to work for a cause or has been set up only to obtain government grants. A report by the Intelligence Bureau alleged that NGOs are involved in activities that are harmful to the national interest, may affect the public interest, or adversely affect the security, scientific, strategic, or economic interests of the country. Huh.

According to the IB report, many foreign aided NGOs are fueling separatism and Maoism in the country. A lot of money is going into the conversion, especially to make the tribals Christian. They are also accused of using foreign powers as a proxy to destabilize India's development path, such as protests by nuclear power plants and NGOs against mining operations. But still, we cannot ignore some of the spectacular work done by some non-governmental organizations during this Covid-19 crisis.

Like Akshaya Patra Foundation headquartered in Bengaluru. Since the Kovid-19 crisis, The Akshaya Patra Foundation has stepped up to provide relief by providing food to thousands of people across the country, in close coordination with state governments and district administration. The Pune-based Kashtakari Panchayat (NGO) has organized a fundraiser to support around 7,000 workers in Pune. During this sad time of Corona period, there have been reports about such NGOs that it is trying to prove their selfishness, exploitation, and earning in the name of service, it is very important to keep a close watch on such NGOs across the country.

We believe and the government is not a hindrance to anyone's work. But NGOs should do their work with honesty, transparency, and service-mindedness. If these organizations have worked, then the country should also come before the society and they should also get encouragement. With the initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs, when the NGOs report their activities to the government, it should be assessed whether they have done service and human welfare work in the Corona transition or whether they have filled their pockets and made headlines by taking photographs.

As we know that natural or man-made disasters prevail over the unfavorable conditions of mankind. Therefore, the role of NGOs seems inevitable when we want to deal with natural or man-made disasters, but it must be ensured that the NGO is in line with the objective and not against it, so that help and relief can reach the last person. Government and non-governmental organizations should act as partners and play a complementary role to achieve common goals. Which is based on the basic principle of mutual trust and respect and has a shared responsibility and authority.

—The Hawk Features