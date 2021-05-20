Should such article on Narendra Modi be allowed? What sort of freedom of speech, freedom of expression are these…Are they not anti-India? Read on: Sumit Ganguly, Dorothy Chin, Elizabeth J King, Elize Massard da Fonseca, Salvador Vázquez del Mercado, Scott L Greer (Published: Wednesday 19 May 2021) write : Modi will be among 5 worst world leaders amid COVID-19 pandemic; here's why. COVID-19 is notoriously hard to control, and political leaders are only part of the calculus when it comes to pandemic management. But some current and former world leaders have made little effort to combat outbreaks in their country, whether by downplaying the pandemic's severity, disregarding science or ignoring critical health interventions like social distancing and masks. All of the men on this list committed at least one of those mistakes, and some committed all of them — with deadly consequences: India is the new epicenter of the global pandemic, recording some 400,000 new cases per day by May 2021. However grim, this statistic fails to capture the sheer horror unfolding there. COVID-19 patients are dying in hospitals because doctors have no oxygen to give and no lifesaving drugs like remdesivir. The sick are turned away from clinics that have no free beds.

Many Indians blame one man for the country's tragedy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In January 2021, Modi declared at a global forum that India had "saved humanity … by containing corona effectively." In March, his health minister proclaimed that the pandemic was reaching an "endgame." COVID-19 was actually gaining strength in India and worldwide — but his government made no preparations for possible contingencies, such as the emergence of a deadlier and more contagious COVID-19 variant.

Even as significant pockets of the country had not fully suppressed the virus, Modi and other members of his party held jam packed outdoor campaign rallies before April elections. Few attendees wore masks. Modi also allowed a religious festival that draws millions to proceed from January to March. Public health officials now believe the festival may have been a superspreader event and was "an enormous mistake."

As Modi touted his successes last year, India — the world's largest vaccine manufacturer — sent over 10 million vaccine doses to neighboring countries. Yet just 1.9 per cent of India's 1.3 billion people had been fully inoculated against COVID-19 by early May.

Its high time anti-Modi entities with extreme/normal/abnormal vested interests are hauled up under 'that' law so that a systematic campaign against him is halted forthwith so that the country is not harmed in any way, so to pur point blank without any ado of any kind.

—The Hawk Features