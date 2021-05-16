Good research is also necessary with opposition to Modi

Opposition parties should also form a grand alliance to spark the bugle of war against Corona so that their patriotism will be colored. State governments should do something different so that the rest of the state can make them role models. Do something positive with criticism. Modi Good research along with opposition is also necessary.

For the past several days, I see that many people have been gearing up for criticism of Modi Ji about Corona. If these people can come forward and do some positive work in the interest of the country, if it is not there, then they can sit silently. After all, what do they get from speaking against Modi? The opposition also has a limit in democracy and if someone uses it only for his benefit then that too is a travesty.

Had there been another Prime Minister in place of Modi Ji, Corona would have ended in a pinch. It is not so, nor can it happen. It was seen that those who do not do anything at the ground level, have taken up the contract to oppose Modi, they have assumed that Modi Ji only sends the call to Corona. It is the absolute duty of every citizen of India that when calamity comes upon the country, we all fight together against it. The Central Governments must prepare themselves to deal with the disaster before it becomes a burden on the Center.

It becomes the duty of every citizen of the country to serve the country in this battle at least at their level, but we could not do it, then this dreadful scene is in front of us. By the way, following Modi, nothing is going to change. We have to change ourselves. Small efforts will have to be made on our own. There are many villages in Haryana where small support groups are engaged in serving the people. The administration is also sending them help and they have also made arrangements at their level. Such work is also a unique quote of reflexes and dedication to society. If such support groups are raised above the rural level politics and taking everyone in confidence, then there should be no solution to any problem of the Majal.

—The Hawk Features

At the time of the national disaster, there is no small big. we are all one. Do as much as you can. Those who promote their politics by propagating negative things, think that the next grass can also be you. If something does not appear to be made, then at least the house needs to sit down and do not share the knowledge of waste. The country is currently facing a major crisis. In this order, many good works are being done by the system and the government. But obviously, everything is not very spectacular. Meanwhile, many flaws and carelessness of the government and the system have also come to light. Several steps should have been taken earlier or whose impact would have been appropriately assessed.

Does the question arise that from what perspective should the pointers be seen? Rather it should be asked that those who are pointing towards the shortcomings of the government or criticizing the government, is their work in the interest of the country, or is it against the interest of the country? This connects to a big question of democracy, how should the opposition of ideas be viewed. In this situation, until a big crisis or disaster comes, the government is in a tizzy that everything is going well. This is not a good situation for democracy because only the interactions of the ideologies of the party and the opposition can lead to a coherent democracy.

The need is that to deal with the Koranavirus, the government should listen to the criticisms patiently and if any criticism has merit or if it is a reality, then consider making it a part of its policies. However, all this has now passed and the cycle of time cannot be reversed. But do not forget that many experts were already saying that a serious problem has occurred in the country. At that time, the government did not care about those things. Now, this attitude should be changed and criticism should be seen from a positive perspective.

Opposition parties should also form a grand alliance to spark the bugle of war against Corona so that their patriotism will be brought to light. State governments should do something different so that the rest of the state can make them role models. Do something positive with criticism. Good research is also necessary with opposition to Modi.