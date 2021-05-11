Action necessary for misuse of MPLADS funds to purchase ambulances

Exemplary action needs to be taken against Parliamentarian Rajiv Pratap Rudy for gross wastage of MPLADS funds when ambulances were purchased from the fund without necessary arrangements made for their proper utilisation including arrangement for drivers. Enquiry is also necessary on allegations of misuse of these ambulances for some other purpose. Log-books of all ambulances should be searched by first ensuring that meters of ambulances are not tempered. All these ambulances should be immediately given to needy government-hospitals of Bihar. This is yet other incident justifying abolition of grossly misused MPLADS scheme.



Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Parliament and Planning Commission termed MPLADS useless and corruption-generating. A TV-sting caught Parliamentarians taking bribe to approve schemes to be funded through MPLADS. The then Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chaterjee had echoed likewise to scrap the scheme. Many MPs and MLAs are over-generous to fund their favourite organisations from this scheme even though such funding may have nothing to do with public-welfare. It may be recalled that trusts floated by the then Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla were generously funded by Parliamentarians cutting across party-lines from MPLADS. Rather it is time to cut-down heavily expenses on legislative system by abolition of pensions and other post-retirement facilities for all those in legislature and judiciary since the same has already been abolished for government-staff.



—The Hawk Features