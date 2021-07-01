Monarchy prefixes in names of roads

Parliament Street should be known only Sansad Marg

It is ridiculous that roads in Delhi are named after erstwhile monarchy rulers of Gwalior state with monarchy-prefixes of Rajmata and Shrimant before Vijayaraje Scindia and Madhavrao Scindia respectively. Pre-fix Shrimant was added much after the road was named originally as Madhavrao Scindia Marg. If roads named after Ashok, Prithviraj do not have popular pre-fix Samrat, it is senseless to add monarchy pre-fixes before names of roads named after Vijayaraje Scindia and Madhavrao Scindia. New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) must remove monarchy pre-fixes from roads named after Vijayaraje Scindia and Madhavrao Scindia. Even an important road connecting city-airport in Bhopal is simply known as Madhavrao Scindia Road without any monarchy pre-fix.

Since literature-rules do not allow popular nouns including names of roads to be translated, Sansad Marg the important road of New Delhi must no longer be known as Parliament Street.

—The Hawk Features

