Lost Glory Of Famous Diwan Hall At Chandni Chowk

A highly ambitious redevelopment plan for historical Chandni Chowk in walled city of Old Delhi was initiated by Delhi Government, and is awaiting finishing touches after lockdown is lifted and corona-crisis is brought under control.

Diwan Hall was in earlier days a glorious institution and was the biggest institution of Arya Samaj in Delhi with people standing outside the building to attend weekly spiritual discourses on Sundays. Diwan Hall was used for community services and training to Arya Samaj volunteers apart from a lodging-centre for Arya Samaj saints and others from outside Delhi.

However in last some decades, the glorious institution could not be managed properly and even weekly spiritual discourses had to be discontinued due to poor management. It is a matter of satisfaction that management of the grand building is said to have taken over by Delhi Arya Pritinidhi Sabha under relevant rules in a bid to restore lost glory of grand institution.

It is time that Delhi Government should include surroundings of Diwan Hall in its redevelopment-plan of Chandni Chowk to make it even a tourist attraction also. Authorities should also join hands with Arya Pritinidhi Sabha for getting part of historical building vacated from tenants who had conspired with earlier management to get parts of Diwan Hall on rent.

—The Hawk Features