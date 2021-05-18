Israeli PM Does Not Acknowledge Indian Support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked 25 nations through twitter for their supporting Israeli in its right to counter attack by Palestine by adopting policy of offence in self-defence as its right. If Israel would not have adopted the policy of self-defence, perhaps the nation would not have been in existence. But India was not in list of nations which were thanked by the Israeli Prime Minister for their timely support.

Israel should have been role model where all political parties despite bitter-most political rivalry are always united in matters of defence and foreign affairs. Love and preparedness for cause of nation is taught there from childhood, and military-training is compulsory for all irrespective of their political or economic status. Israel instead of shedding tears on national tragedies (like killing of its Olympians) prefers taking adequate-most revenge successfully which becomes a lesson for attackers. Israeli way of surveillance and defence-preparedness are worth appreciating.

—The Hawk Features