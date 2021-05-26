Inoperative and matured accounts in post-offices—Successive nomination be introduced

There is huge unclaimed money lying deposited in post-offices with even many account-holders and depositors died without having informed their legal heirs. There are always chances of frauds (like in banks) that some mischievous persons in connivance with certain postal-employees may try to grab such unknown deposits. Department of Posts should send letters by registered post in name of such account-holders and depositors not having operated their accounts and claimed for maturity-amounts of deposits in last say three years giving them a reasonable period of say three months to either renew their accounts or deposits. Otherwise all such unclaimed money may be frozen in some fixed account, which may be allowed to be withdrawn only after careful verification. Details of all such accounts then should be made public also so that legal heirs may be able to claim but only after a vigorous scrutiny-procedure. Even return of mailing envelope will let legal heirs sense about such unclaimed deposit in case of deceased account-holders and depositors. Postal Department should make public total amount of unclaimed matured deposits and also in savings accounts not operated for last three years also mentioning number of such deposit-accounts and savings-accounts.

Postal Department should follow LIC of India in introducing Successive Nomination for ease of legal heirs in case of death of both the account-holder and sole or joint nominee.

—The Hawk Features