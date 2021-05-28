Time to wrap up UTs except Jamma, Kashmir, Ladakh till they are submerged with POK-turned-Indian Kashmir and then together, they could be united Kashmir even while Jammu, Leh-Ladakh maintaining their individual entities like now.

As for other UTs including Chandigarh, they will cease to be Union Territories, Centre ruled as now. They may well be individual state like Puducherry complete with MLA-packed Assembly + Lieutanant Governor under the administrative control of the Centre, Central Home Ministry or Amit Shah to be precise.

Whence Lakshadweep, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands will cease to be UTs, they will

be as states-sort-of under the administrative control of the Centre under the "dexterous administrative control of the North Block based Union Home Ministry" complete with a Joint Secretary in charge of them as now. Then as days will go by, there will be full fledged assemblies in those "states-turned-from-Centre-ruled-UTs". Interestingly, as new states, they will be closely followed in the entire country obviously being new entires compared to other states, so old most of them as they are looking for new avenues to refurbish them for freshness.

The local administrators on the current UTs already have been directed to mentally prepare their respective UTs' populace of all hues including the STs etc to be truly national. That is being adhered to in toto at present whole heartedly. The veryno.dnclature UT will be passe in the ensuing but imminent times.

—The Hawk Features