How, Why Google Showed Kannada As Ugliest Lingo

How, why supercilious Google shows Kannada as ugliest language or lingo of India even though the language is more than 2000 years old and has been in circulation since then in what is being widely termed as Google's most queer but long-expected behavior in India making the grand old saying "Absolute Monopoly (fully synonymous with Google) Corrupts" bang true to the core. But in India, Google turning that centuries-old saying 'true' now is virtually threatened of turning Google ephemeral if not extinct if not in whole India surely in Kannada-speaking Karnataka. And, if the otherwise 'supercilious' Kannads --- that's how they are viewed in India because of their fair complexion, good looks, attractive personalities (Vyjayantimala, JayaPrada, Anant Nag, Shankar Nag etc are greand examples), sophistication truly personified, insidious clipped accents, measured parlance et al --- impose sheer 'ban' on Google, it will be a grand victory for them on Google who couldn't care less for any one whoever he/she/he-she/she-he be. Kannads already are proving they may be meek, low profile, also-there type, conspicuous by their absence because they mingle with all but they are what they are and Google has no goddamned business to disparage them or their grand old language Kannada that is absolutely sacrosanct to them 24x7x365. Who the hell is f'ing Google to even denigrate Kannad leave alone calling it ugly. In fact, banish them from here. This is the extent of outrage, uproar from the Kannads in Karnataka against Google now.



Kannad language speakers slamming the search engine giant for insulting the historically significant language, which dates back over 2,000 years.

It all starts Kannada as answer to a query in Google on ugliest language in India sparked an immediate statewide, abroad sky-renting outrage on Thursday and the Karnataka government said it would issue a legal notice to the tech leader, while that reply appeared to be a gaffe.

With people expressing their indignation and leaders cutting across party lines slamming Google, it quickly removed Kannada "as the ugliest language in India" and apologised to the people saying the search result did not reflect its opinion.

Karnataka Minister for Kannada, Culture and Forest, Aravind Limbavali told reporters that a legal notice would be served to Google for showing such an answer to that question.

Later, he took to Twitter to express his outrage and demanded an apology from Google to Kannada and Kannadigas.

Kannada language has a history of its own, having come into existence as many as 2,500 years ago, the minister said and added that the language has been the pride of Kannadigas through the ages.

Showing Kannada in poor light "...is merely an attempt by Google to insult this pride of Kannadigas. I demand an apology from @Google ASAP to Kannada, Kannadigas. Legal action will be taken against Google for maligning the image of our beautiful language!" Limbavali tweeted.

When contacted, a scared, trembling, nervous Google spokesperson said, "search isn't always perfect. Sometimes, the way content is described on the internet can yield surprising results to specific queries."

"We know this is not ideal, but we take swift corrective action when we are made aware of an issue and are continually working to improve our algorithms. Naturally, these are not reflective of the opinions of Google, and we apologise for the misunderstanding and hurting any sentiments."

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy denounced Google in a series of tweets for the outrageous answer to the language question. He sought to know why Google "behaves in an irresponsible manner" in terms of language.

Others including the BJP's Bengaluru Central MP, P C Mohan slammed Google and asked it to apologise. (it did so accordingly later).

Sharing the screenshot of the search on his Twitter handle, Mohan said Karnataka is home to the great Vijayanagara empire and the Kannada language has a rich heritage, a glorious legacy and a unique culture.

"One of the worlds oldest languages, Kannada had great scholars who wrote epics much before Geoffrey Chaucer was born in the 14th century. Apologise @GoogleIndia."

Google still is attractinga massive backlash in the country recently after it showed Kannada, a language predominantly spoken in the southwest part of India, as the answer to the search query "ugliest languages".

Kannada language speakers are slamming the search engine giant for insulting the historically significant language, which dates back over 2,000 years. According to the image shared widely on social media, the answer to the question, "What is the ugliest language in India?" was Kannada. "The answer is Kannada spoken by around 40 million people in south India," according to a screenshot of the search results.

The Karnataka government is openly condemning this and since Thursday and warned of appropriate action against Google. "This is a very condemnable thing. If Google or anyone else behaves in contempt of Kannada language or insults Kannada, appropriate action will be taken against them," said Arvind Limbawali, minister for forest, Kannada and culture in Karnataka.

Limbawali also said that the secretary of the department has been briefed about the matter and has been instructed to issue a notice to Google immediately.

Meanwhile, the tech giant has deleted the response and apologised, saying the search results weren't always perfect. Google also said that the concerned team takes a swift corrective action when it is made aware of the issue.

It also said that the it is working to continuously to improve the algorithms and "does not reflect the opinions of Google."

So what exactly happened?

The search results on Google are algorithm-based and depend on keywords for websites and their online content. When a user enters their query, the algorithm looks across the internet for websites and articles that have related keywords and brings the result that it thinks is the best fit.

This is commonly known as search engine optimisation or SEO. Hence, experts say that the real culprits here are sites that may have written content based on these lines and used the keywords.

In December 2018, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told US Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren that how the company has little to no control over the search results after it showed Donald Trump's images to a query related to the word "idiot." During the House Judiciary Committee hearing, Pichai explained that the search results are based on Google search indexes, webpages and the keywords, images attached to those pages.

But that was that. This is India where can't just get away with crap, bunkum, malcampaign…Kannadigas now have taken the air out of Google who is now running helter-skelter to hide their faces and be in circulation in Karnataka and in India as only here in the whole world, they have the maximum number of users. They just do not want to lose them. As that is so then they should be extra cautious toward all aspects about India, ain't it?

—The Hawk Features