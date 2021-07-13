Gifting much-awaited Population-Control-Policy in UP

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath needs to be complimented for gifting people of the state much-desired double-edged Population-Control-Policy on World Population Day (11.07.2021) with incentives for small family and disincentives for large families. Policy needs to be adopted at national level with even more strict features like not only banning persons with more than two children to contest elections for legislatures, but rather putting a ban on their voting right too. If China can over-exceeds target for population-control with one-child policy but with strict enforcement, there is no reason that India may also act harshly and strictly for a two-child theory where women going for birth of second child in a hospital may be compulsorily sterilized unless there is some medical-disability certificate for the first child.

Union Health Ministry should give fresh affidavit about change in its stand on Population-Control-Policy filed in December 2020 at Supreme Court on a Public-Interest-Litigation filed by a BJP spokesperson. Absence of two-child policy is leading to fast-changing demography in the country where population of a particular minority community is increasing at a faster rate decreasing population-percentage of majority community. Even a prominent member of opposition has brought a private-member bill in Rajya Sabha in favour of two-child policy. Even President Ramnath Kovind tweeted supporting population-control on 02.05.2020.

At the same time, a person should be permitted to have only one wife like system exists even in many Islamic countries.

